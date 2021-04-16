PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say two separate marches blocked traffic on Friday night in Downtown Portland. One of them was later declared a riot.
Police say the first march began in Waterfront Park and crossed the Hawthorne Bridge and was peaceful. The other march, later declared a riot, began in Director Park.
Law enforcement says rioters were seen attempting to burglarize businesses. PPB tweeted a picture of a broken window smashed at the Oregon Historical Society.
Windows smashed at Oregon Historical Society. pic.twitter.com/PXlXVQXtSo— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 17, 2021
This is the third time this week a riot has been declared by the police. The first was declared on Monday night. The second was declared on Tuesday night.
This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as they come in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.