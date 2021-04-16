Police: Two separate marches block traffic in Downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say two separate marches blocked traffic on Friday night in Downtown Portland. One of them was later declared a riot.

Police say the first march began in Waterfront Park and crossed the Hawthorne Bridge and was peaceful. The other march, later declared a riot, began in Director Park.

Law enforcement says rioters were seen attempting to burglarize businesses. PPB tweeted a picture of a broken window smashed at the Oregon Historical Society.

This is the third time this week a riot has been declared by the police. The first was declared on Monday night. The second was declared on Tuesday night.

This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as they come in.

