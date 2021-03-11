Police: Two stabbing suspects arrested after leaving victim for dead in Medford bathtub

MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) – A man and a woman were arrested after police say the duo left a man for dead in a bathtub.
Officers responded to Harvey’s Motel at 510 South Central Avenue in Medford on March 5 at about 7:58 a.m. after getting a report of a stabbing victim. The victim was found by staff, who found him in the bathtub of a motel room.
When officers arrived no suspects were at the scene. The 73-year-old victim was tended to by medical personnel and taken to the hospital where he is recovering. The victim was found to have multiple stab wounds to the neck, as well as blunt force trauma injuries to the upper body.
Detectives discovered that one of the suspects, Jake Compton, 30, had rented the room where the victim was found and it was determined that he caused the injuries to the victim after an apparent dispute in the motel room on March 3.
The investigation also revealed Compton was helped by his girlfriend, Cera Freier, 23, and according to police placed the victim in the bathtub, in hopes he would die from his injuries. She remained at the scene to ensure the victim did not leave the bathroom.
On March 9 at about 4:00 p.m., officers found Compton in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge at 1015 South Riverside Avenue. He was taken into custody and is now facing charges including attempted murder.
Then on March 11 at about 7:45 a.m. officers found Freier when she arrived back at Harvey’s Motel. She is also facing multiple charges including attempted murder.
Nice, in Potland they’d probably be released on their own recognizance by the DA.
