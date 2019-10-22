TILLAMOOK, OR (KPTV) - Two students were injured after they were struck by vehicle in front of Tillamook High School Monday night.
At around 6:43 p.m., officers responded to the high school, located at 2605 12th Street, on the report of a crash.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located a boy and a girl, both 16, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to area hospital for treatment.
Police said an investigation determined that the two students were crossing 12th Street towards the high school when they were hit by a car that was eastbound.
According to police, the driver was also a high school student.
All three students are in the choir and were on their way to a concert at the high school.
Police said family arrived to assist the driver, and support was provided by high school staff on scene. Further assistance will be available at the school on Tuesday.
Oregon State Police assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing.
