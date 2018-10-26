PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a Plaid Pantry in southeast Portland Thursday night.
Officers responded to the convenience store, located at 10350 Southeast Holgate Boulevard, just before 9:30 p.m. on the report of a robbery.
Once officers arrived to the scene, an employee told them that two suspects, one was armed with a handgun and the other with a machete, entered the store and demanded money and tobacco products. After obtaining cash and tobacco products, the suspects left the store.
Officers believe the suspects left in a light-colored four door sedan based on information learned at the scene.
Police said the suspects were described as Hispanic males in their teens to 20s, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, with skinny to average builds.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call robbery detail detectives at 503-823-0403.
