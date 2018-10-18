SALEM, OR (KPTV)- Two suspects, operating a stolen car, were arrested after a hit and run on Thursday.
Salem police were in the area of Lancaster and Devonshire Court when they spotted a stolen car.
Police said they attempted to stop the car, but the driver took off.
The car then hit another car at Lancaster Drive NE and Haseville Drive NE, according to police.
Police said the driver of the hit vehicle had minor injuries.
Officers later found the suspect car on Cordon Road near Ward Drive and tried to spike the car, but spikes didn't work.
Police said they pursued the car to Center and 14th Street where it was abandoned but they located two people nearby and arrested them.
Both of the suspects, identified as Katlin Wiggins and Cody Thomas, were arrested for outstanding warrants.
Police said they are still investigating who was driving.
Wiggins also faces charges of unlawful possession of heroin, second-degree criminal trespass and a parole violation
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
