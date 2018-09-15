GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police arrested two men in connection to a shooting in northeast Portland on Saturday.
Police said they responded to the report of shots heard in the area of Northeast 188th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street on Friday around 5:15 p.m.
During the shooting, three occupied homes and a business were hit and no one was injured, according to police.
Officer said they believed a black van or SUV with tinted windows and a broken rear or side window was involved.
Police asked for witnesses Friday evening.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Friday, officers found a similar car to the description which immediately fled from officers. After a car chase with police, the suspects ran on foot.
Police said after a short foot chase, officers were able to take Ny’Shaun Edwards, 18 and Niko Thomas, 18, into custody.
After further investigation, Edwards was charged with attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, attempt elude in a vehicle, attempt elude on foot, reckless driving, and two counts of hit and run.
Thomas was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and a probation violation.
Anyone who witnessed or has information about the shooting is asked to call Deputy Stephens at 503.793.4525.
