PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle in southeast Portland.
Officers attempted to stop a stolen Subaru in the area of Southeast 80th Avenue and Southeast Rhone Street on Jan 19. Around 10:09 p.m.
The stolen car made an abrupt stop and the occupants of the car got out and walked away, according to police.
The passenger, Christopher Leroy Landaker, 38, complied with officer’s commands and was taken into custody without incident.
Police said the driver of the Subaru, Nathan Daniel Perkins, 36, took off running from officers.
As officers set up a perimeter and searched the area, they received a 911 called from a residence in the 8000 block of Southeast Center Street.
The caller stated a stranger was inside his house and he had hit the stranger over his head with a baseball bat to subdue him.
The stranger was taken into custody and later identified as Perking, according to police.
Perkins suffered a minor head wound and was transported to a local area hospital to get treated.
During the search of the car, officers located and seized a loaded Ruger LCP .357 caliber revolver.
Based on the investigation, officers believed the firearm had been in the possession of Perkins.
Perkins was lodged into the Multnomah County detention center on one count first-degree burglary, one count of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Landaker was lodged on one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
