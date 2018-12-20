LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Two suspects were arrested at Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego on gun charges, according to police.
Officers said they reported to a call at the high school around 1:57 p.m. where it was reported that a former student, 19-year-old Sean Ivory, was there to fight with other students.
Police made contact with school staff who were with a current student, age 17.
The 17-year-old student admitted to transporting Ivory to Lakeridge High School, according to police.
Upon further investigation, police obtained consent to search the vehicle, a Mitsubishi SUV where they found a small 380 semi-automatic pistol and ammunition
The 17-year-old was taken into custody, according to police
Police said they found Ivory in Gresham and he was taken into custody by Gresham police.
Ivory was arrested for possession of a firearm in a public building, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and first-degree disorderly conduct.
The 17-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of a firearm in a public building, unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree disorderly conduct.
