LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Two SWAT officers were involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday evening, according to the Longview Police Department.
At about 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suicidal person with a weapon in the 400 block of 18th Avenue.
When officers arrived to the scene, police said they saw a person with a weapon and heard a gunshot.
Police said the Lower Columbia SWAT team was called in to assist officers and nearby homes were evacuated.
According to police, two SWAT officers fired their weapons and the person involved was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the person killed has not been released at this time.
The Clark County Regional Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.
The officers involved in the shooting, who have not been identified, have been placed on critical incident leave per the department's policy.
