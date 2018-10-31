ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - Two teenage boys were arrested Tuesday after police say they caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage at an Albany Church.
Albany police said the teens, one 15 and the other 13, broke into the New Hope Church, located at 2817 Southeast Santiam Highway, and caused damage using baseball bats.
The church custodian told FOX 12 he discovered the mess Saturday night: a torn Bible strewn across the floor, water streaming through the doors, smashed TVs, a toilet ripped from the wall, and shattered glass.
Church officials believe the damage adds up to about $200,000.
Police said the break in was caught on surveillance video and helped officers identify the teens, whose names are not being released at this time.
According to police, there is no indication of the incident being a hate crime.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.