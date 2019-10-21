PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two teenagers were arrested late Sunday night after police say they burglarized a high school in southeast Portland.
Just after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a burglary at the Madison High School building, located in the 3900 block of Southeast 91st Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene and set up containment around the school.
Police said two suspects exited the school a short time later and attempted to flee from officers.
One suspect was taken into custody without incident. The second suspect was taken into custody after a brief struggle with an officers.
The suspects, identified as William Cahill and Steven Morales, both 18, were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
Morales is facing charges of interfering with a peace officer, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.
Cahill is facing charges of interfering with a peace officer, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.