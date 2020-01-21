VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Tuesday morning.
Just before 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving two pedestrians in the area of Northeast 112th Avenue and Northeast 23rd Circle.
Police said both people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not released Tuesday, but deputies said they were two boys, ages 14 and 17.
The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and is being cooperative, according to police.
Investigators said the two teens stepped off the curb and into the roadway when they were hit. The area has street lighting, however police said the teens were crossing mid-block where there is no crosswalk.
They were also wearing dark-colored clothing, according to investigators.
Police said early indications are that the driver did not see the pedestrians and was unable to stop in time before hitting them.
Chris and Genevieve White were on their way to work when they saw a green Chevy pulled over. They knew it belonged to a 19-year-old coworker of theirs.
At first, they thought he was having car trouble.
"When I got out, he was just stepping out of the vehicle and was in a panic. And it was then that I noticed the damage to his vehicle and he mentioned that he thought he hit them. He didn't know who or what - it happened so quickly," said Chris.
Genevieve told FOX 12 that when she got out of the car and walked around, she saw two young people on the ground.
"There was no movement, no sign of life or anything," Genevieve said.
Others stopped too and tried to give the victims CPR. Chris called 911.
"I stayed with the young man to try to help him because he was just distraught," said Genevieve.
"He described them as just shadows. He just saw shadows and then it happened. I don't think he even had time to step on the brakes. It was so, so sudden," said Chris.
Chris says he works in the same department as the driver and has known him since June.
"He's just a great kid. He's so full a laughter, which I didn't see in him and I don't know if I will for a long time after this," said Chris. "We want to be there for him and supportive as much as we can. He's 19 - I can't imagine going through this at his age.
Chris and Genevieve told FOX 12 that they drive this route all the time and they've never seen people up and walking at that early hour.
Police said that impairment on the part of the driver is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Northeast 112th Avenue was closed for several hours due to the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
It's rather mind numbing to me, how often this is happening. People on the ground and those behind the wheel live in some kind of fantasy realm, where they're really not paying attention to their surrounding, nor what they're doing.
what were their names?
How about mental impairment ???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.