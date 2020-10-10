VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Two teenagers were extricated from a car following a crash in Vancouver on Friday, according to Vancouver police.
Emergency crew responded to the crash in the 3900 block of northeast 112 Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Police said the car had left the roadway, up a steep embankment and then struck a tree, leaving the teens stuck inside.
Police said emergency crews were able to extricate the 17-year-old driver and 19-year-old passenger. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
