VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Three people were taken to the hospital for serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Vancouver on Saturday.
Police responded to a report of a head-on crash at 14100 block of NE Fourth Plain Blvd around 7:20 a.m.
Police said preliminary investigation revealed the pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Fourth Plain Boulevard when the pickup crossed over the median onto westbound lanes and crashed into a sedan, which was traveling westbound.
The driver of the pickup and the driver and passenger of the sedan were transported to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
Police said they are still investigating alcohol as a possible factor in the crash.
Westbound traffic on Fourth Plain Boulevard was diverted for several hours, but has returned to normal.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
