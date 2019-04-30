PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police released an update on the conditions of four victims in a southeast Portland stabbing.
On Monday, a suspect was shot and killed by officers after police say he stabbed multiple people at a home in southeast Portland.
Officers arrived to the scene and located two stabbing victims outside of a home. Two other victims were inside with the suspect.
Police said two of the victims, a man and a woman, were treated and released from the hospitals.
The two other male victims are reported to be stable.
The infant who was present during the incident was cared for by family and has since been reunited with the mother, according to police.
The police are continuing to investigate.
