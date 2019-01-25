TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Two women were arrested in connection to an alleged theft on Wednesday.
Tigard police said the investigation began when Winco Foods reported that two suspects had attempted to scam an employee at the customer service area.
The two suspects, identified as Florentina Coman, 27, and Baronita Anisoara Zagor, 29, showed New York residency and used quick-change" methods in an effort to steal cash from a customer service associate.
Police said the employee became suspicious, prevented the transaction and contacted police.
When detectives arrived, they learned that both suspects had been sighted days earlier in the Sacramento, California area and in Reno, Nevada.
The day before their arrest, the women were seen on video conducting their "quick-change" maneuvers at Winco Foods located in Eugene and Salem, Oregon.
Police said they also believe that both women are part of a network of "transient jewelry thieves" who constantly roam in order to steal from retailers.
Police said, the pair will possibly be implicated in other thefts involving a host of retailers in Oregon and surrounding states.
Coman and Zagor are lodged in jail on felony charges of theft, identity theft and false information To A Police Officer. Additional charges may be forthcoming, according to officers.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.