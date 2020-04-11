PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for the community’s help to find the person who shot a 2-year-old with a pellet gun on Friday.
At about 11:00 a.m., a toddler and father were walking on North Willis Boulevard near North Peninsular Avenue. The man was carrying the girl on his shoulders when she suddenly began crying with pain, police said. The father discovered a small penetration injury to the girl’s buttock area.
After talking to their doctor, the girl was taken to the hospital where an x-ray revealed a small pellet lodged an inch deep into the child, police said. The injury is considered non-life threatening.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333 reference case number 20-116568 or e-mail Officer West Helfrich at West.Helfrich@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
