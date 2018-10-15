Two underage suspects were caught after robbing a marijuana dispensary and then crashing their car into a tree in southeast Portland, according to police.
Officers responded to the 7400 block of Southeast 52nd Avenue on Sunday afternoon on a report of a theft in progress.
Officers said the suspects drove away, but subsequently crashed into a tree in the front yard of a house near the 7400 block of Southeast 48th Avenue.
Police were not chasing the suspects at the time of the crash.
Investigators said the suspects ran from their vehicle after the crash. Officers searched the area and located two juveniles who matched the description of the suspects.
The suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said a gun was found in their car.
Police are forwarding their reports to the district attorney’s office for consideration of criminal charges.
The names and ages of the underage suspects were not released by police.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
