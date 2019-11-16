EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Someone stole the uniforms of the visiting team scheduled to play the University of Oregon women’s basketball team Saturday afternoon, police said.
Eugene police reported that officers were called at 10:13 a.m. to a hotel where all the uniforms of the Texas Southern University women’s basketball players were reported stolen.
According to police, suspects took a black Under Armour duffel bag that contained the uniforms, which are maroon and white with both home and visiting configurations, from a hotel conference room.
Police did not name the hotel where the theft took place.
TSU staff and players searched for the uniforms but they have not been found. They are hoping the public can help find the uniforms.
TSU went on to play Oregon as scheduled at 2 p.m., and the players wore their practice jerseys during the game.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
