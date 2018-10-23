PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The President of the Portland Police Association said city leaders aren’t doing enough to take action against the often-violent protests and counter-protests on city streets.
Daryl Turner said it’s time for the Mayor, city commissioners and the criminal justice system to “draw a line in the sand” and send the collective message that whoever you are and whatever your politics, if you break the law you will face consequences.
“Portland has become one of the most politically violent cities in America,” Turner wrote in a recent memo. “…The culture of enablement, restriction of enforcement, criticism of police when we act, and criticism of police when we don’t act, along with an over-emphasis on de-escalation and disengagement has led us to our present, unacceptable situation.”
As the head of the union that represents hundreds of police officers on the front lines, he said he wholly supports peaceful protests, but in Portland lately, they’ve been anything but.
“It is frustrating, and it’s not only frustrating, it’s a little bit unnerving that we let it get to this point,” he said.
Mayor Wheeler recently introduced a new policy that would restrict the time, manner and place in which protesters and counter-protesters can demonstrate, but Turner said the policy doesn’t go far enough.
Turner wrote: “It’s time for City Council to quit sitting on their hands and openly and collectively decry the violence and destruction forced upon the many and caused by a few.”
He used the example of the protests on Aug. 4 as an example. He said Chief Outlaw set clear expectation for what would be allowed and what wouldn’t, but demonstrations became violent and police warned participants it was time to leave. Many refused, and when officers intervened, like they said they would, Turner said the officers became the focus of criticism, rather than the violent participants.
“The police bureau responded appropriately,” Turner said. “We did not hear support from the city council for the Police Chief and the Police Bureau. What we heard was someone going into city council and complaining about an incendiary device in their helmet. We didn’t hear anybody say, were you told to leave?”
FOX 12 went to City Hall to try and speak with Mayor Wheeler on the issue, but he’s out of the office all week. His Chief of Staff did not respond to our requests, but the Mayor’s office did post on Twitter late Tuesday:
We will always support your right to peacefully protest. We will always support freedom of speech. But we will never support or tolerate violence. Thank you, always, to our police officers on the front lines. #wesupportppb @PortlandPolice— Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) October 23, 2018
FOX 12 also reached out to each of the four city commissioners: Dan Saltzman, Nick Fish, Amanda Fritz and Chloe Eudaly for comment. Staffers said the commissioners were either unavailable or in meetings. A representative from Eudaly’s office said she didn’t plan on commenting on Turner’s memo. Commissioner Fritz told FOX 12 she hadn’t seen the memo, but it “wouldn’t be helpful” for her to comment.
A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau issued the following statement:
As the Chief stated in a Portland Police Bureau press release on October 11, 2018: "We recognize the strong community concern and interest regarding how police officers respond to crowd control situations," said Chief Danielle Outlaw. "There is no cookie-cutter response to these events. The complexity of each demonstration/protest is different and requires thoughtful decision-making. We will continue to review the most appropriate course of action and proper balance in our responses for these dynamic events."
The Chief continues to outline her expectations for protests to Command, including having adequate staffing, making arrests when it is feasible and safe to do so, and asking for the community’s help in identifying those responsible for illegal acts when needed following a protest.
The Police Bureau works to prevent and reduce crime and understands the importance of community involvement in determining how best to address crime and livability issues. The Police Bureau is working with the Mayor’s Office to develop new ordinances that may provide officers additional tools to address crime and livability issues. The Police Bureau is one piece in the criminal justice system; time in jail and any prosecution is determined by the Multnomah County Jail, the Multnomah County District Attorney and judges.
“This has been years and years of political enablement in the city that has gotten us to the point where we are today,” Turner said.
When asked if he thought city leaders were afraid of taking more aggressive action because they’re worried about losing their jobs, he replied:
“All I’ll say is I hope they [take action] now, and I hope they understand this is getting to a boiling point and it’s getting to critical mass.”
