PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police declared an unlawful assembly for the second night in a row on Tuesday.
At 7:30 p.m., police said about 40 people were gathered at Chapman Square, located at 210 Southwest Main Street.
By 8:15 p.m., about 100 people had gathered near the Justice Center and blocked traffic in the intersection of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street.
A dumpster fire was started near the area. Police said the fire was put out by a community member.
Police said one person began breaking and spray painting the windows of a Starbucks near Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street at about 9:50 p.m. That person, identified as 24-year-old Kenneth Harold, was taken into custody.
Harold was in possession of a glass punch tool and cans of spray paint, according to police. Harold was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief.
A second person, identified as 36-year-old Randy Gray, was arrested just after 10 p.m. after a scuffle with officers.
Police said videos of the arrest have been posted to social media, including some that did not provide the entire context of the incident. Police shared "the most complete video" they could find on their Twitter page.
According to police, a sergeant was walking his bike when a person dressed in all black stepped in his path. The sergeant moved the person aside. Another person, later identified as Gray, approached the sergeant and punched him in the head, police said. A scuffle began and the sergeant was knocked to the ground.
Other officers moved in to stop the assault. According to police, some "focused blows" were used and pepper spray was deployed by an officers.
Gray was taken into custody. Officers rendered air to help alleviate the effects of the pepper spray, according to police.
Gray was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of assaulting a public safety officer, fourth-degree assault, harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree criminal mischief.
Shortly after, an unlawful assembly was declared and the crowd was directed to leave the area.
By 11 p.m., police said the crowd began winding down. Officers patrolled the downtown area to deter further criminal activity.
According to police, the area affected by criminal activity Tuesday was contained within a few blocks.
The Portland Police Bureau says people who wish to demonstrate are "always encouraged to do so, lawfully." The bureau also says it is "dedicated to support people's right to lawfully assemble."
The unlawful assembly on Tuesday follows one that was declared on the eastside of the city on Monday.
Both events come after multiple riots and another unlawful assembly in the past week in Portland.
