PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person was shot and killed in southeast Portland.
Police on Wednesday said one person was found with a gunshot wound on the 16100 block of Southeast Alder Street.
Officers responded to the scene at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday. Few details were immediately released by police, other than one person had been shot.
On Thursday, police said the victim was found dead at the scene. The victim’s name and age were not released, but officers said the victim is a male.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined the manner of death was a homicide and the cause was a gunshot wound.
No other information was provided by investigators, including possible suspect information.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466 or William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 or Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov
Another shooting death in Portland... there's a surprise. There have been so many, that the police don't even issue the news release in a timely manner, anymore.
