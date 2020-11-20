PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Detectives are searching for suspects after they say a UPS driver was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in northeast Portland.
Police responded to the 4700 block of Northeast 106th Avenue on Friday around 6:45 p.m.
According to investigators, the UPS driver had been delivering packages and was outside of his truck when four Black men confronted him.
Investigators said one suspect pointed a pistol at the driver and demanded he give them his delivery truck. Meanwhile, the other suspects duct-taped the driver's wrists and forced him into their light-colored Honda with them, according to police.
One suspect drove the UPS truck and the others followed in the Honda, investigators said. A short distance later, they stopped and the suspects stole packages from the UPS truck, according to police. The UPS driver was released unharmed. The suspects left the truck and fled in their Honda, according to police.
Robbery detectives continue to investigate. Anyone who witnessed this crime or has information that could be helpful to investigators is asked to contact Robbery Detective Brett Hawkinson at Brett.Hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov or Crime Stoppers at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/ or 503-823-4357.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
