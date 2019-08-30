Police use stun gun to arrest man accused of stealing people’s skateboards at gunpoint

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Police used a stun gun to arrest a man they say stole people’s skateboards early Friday morning.
Nathan Alan Duffy, 30, was arrested near 24th and Portland Street after he refused to obey commands to get on his knees, police said. Officer after the arrest recovered stolen property and two realistic-looking replica guns.
Duffy now faces several charges, including DUII and possession of cocaine, according to police.
Duffy just after 12:30 a.m. stole multiple people’s skateboards at gunpoint, officers say. The victims told police Duffy had left the scene in a compact sedan with a bicycle on the roof.
Police found the sedan at a nearby Safeway store, leading to a high-risk traffic stop near 24th and Portland Street.
Duffy is facing charges of robbery in the first degree, DUII, possession of cocaine, and possession of schedule one drugs - mushrooms.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
