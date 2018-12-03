VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Officers on Monday arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a robbery at a convenience store last month.
Police say Zachary A. Flores robbed the Minit Mart Quick Stop in the 1900 block of Kauffman Avenue on Nov. 12. Officers allege Flores held a clerk at gunpoint at the store and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.
Flores told police he is a Sureno gang member. He was booked into the Clark County jail on robbery and assault charges.
