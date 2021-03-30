VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating after a man was stabbed when he intervened in an incident along the Burnt Bridge Creek Trail on Monday.
Police told FOX 12 that the victim, a 44-year-old man, was walking on the trail near his home when he saw a man on top of a woman, who was yelling for help.
The victim tackled the man and an altercation ensued. The victim was then stabbed once in the abdomen, and the suspect and the woman ran away, according to police.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of the stab wound.
Police said the suspect and the woman have not been identified or located.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie. The woman was described as white in her mid-to-late 20s with long, dark hair.
The Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.
