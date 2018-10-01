VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police have identified two people involved in a deadly crash over the weekend.
According to officers, 18-year-old Amy M. Walker, of Vancouver, died after getting hit near East Mill Plain Boulevard and North Morrison Road Sunday around 4 p.m.
Police Monday identified the driver who hit Walker as 28-year-old Matthew A. Raivio, also of Vancouver.
Investigators say Raivio was driving west on Mill Plain Boulevard when Walker ran into the road.
No citations have been issued, the police department confirms. The Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.