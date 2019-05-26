EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – Police in Eugene are asking for the public’s help after they say vandals damaged a veterans’ post just before their Memorial Day fundraiser.
According to the Eugene Police Department, the headquarters for American Legion post 83 in the 3600 block of River Road was vandalized sometime Saturday between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.
The department is asking for the public’s help collecting tips and possible video. They say the building’s entrance handrails and bricks were torn down and there is a chip in the flagpole.
According to officers, the building is on the national registry of historic places and includes the Sons of the American Legion, the American Legion Riders, and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Anyone with information or video relevant to this case is asked to call police at 541-682-5111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
