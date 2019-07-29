HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a home in Hillsboro Monday morning.
The crash happened at around 5:33 a.m. in the 1000 block of Northeast 17th Avenue.
Police said a man crashed his vehicle into a kid's bedroom, but thankfully no one was inside the room at the time.
The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they are working to determine whether speed and/or alcohol are factors.
No other information has been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
