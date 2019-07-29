HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a speeding driver crashed into a home in Hillsboro Monday morning.
The crash happened at around 5:33 a.m. in the 1000 block of Northeast 17th Avenue.
Police said the driver of a 1994 Toyota Camry was driving westbound on Northeast Barberry Drive at a high rate of speed when he went through a stop sign, vaulted a drainage ditch and crash into a kids' bedroom.
Thankfully, no one was inside the bedroom at the time.
Kelly Baird and his wife were asleep when the Camry landed in their children's bedroom.
"My kids - my son is 13, my daughter is 11 - stayed at grandpa's and grandma's house last night. Thank God they weren't here, weren't hurt," Baird said.
Hillsboro Police say a driver sped through a stop sign on NE Barberry Dr. and crashed into a house on NE 17th St. The homeowner says his two kids typically sleep in this room, but thankfully were not home @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/im8EK4bA44— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) July 29, 2019
The driver, identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Mohr, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
After being released from the hospital, Mohr was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, reckless endangering, and a parole violation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
