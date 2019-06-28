TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a Tigard home.
The crash happened near the intersection of Southwest Walnut Street and Southwest Wilton Avenue just before 9:30 a.m.
Police said a woman driving a blue Toyota Highlander eastbound on SW Walnut when she started feeling dizzy. The woman was going to pull over, but lost consciousness and her foot hit the accelerator.
The passenger took control of the steering wheel and tried to steer the vehicle, but rear-ended another car and then crashed into a light pole, through fence, and into a house.
Police said the SUV crashed into the dining room of the home and pushed a dining room table into the side of a 7-year-old girl who was eating breakfast. She received minor injuries.
The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to an area hospital to be checked out.
Police said there were no signs of impairment.
