PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A driver is on the loose after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit in southeast Portland.
Police said Gun Violence Reduction Team officers were conducting patrols in the Lents neighborhood when they attempted a traffic stop near Southeast 108th Avenue and Southeast Harold Street.
The driver of the unplated vehicle did not stop and led officers through residential neighborhoods at a high rate of speed.
According to police, officers attempted to use intervention strategies to stop the vehicle, but were not successful.
The vehicle was later found unoccupied near Southeast 99th Avenue and Southeast Ramona Street.
The driver was not located after an area search, according to police.
During the investigation, police said a .22 caliber revolver was found in the vehicle.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
If only we had more gun laws to which only regular citizens abide.
