YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - After two vehicle pursuits and short foot chase, police arrested a man in the McMinnville area Tuesday night.
At 11:20 p.m., Newberg-Dundee police terminated a pursuit of a vehicle on Highway 240 near Tangen Road. Police said the driver was identified before the pursuit as Miguel Uribe-Andrade, 29, of Newberg.
The description and license plate of the suspect vehicle was relayed to the McMinnville Police Department and the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.
A short time later, an unmarked police vehicle saw the suspect vehicle enter Lafayette from Abbey Road. The officer followed the suspect vehicle undetected as it made its way towards Highway 18.
Police said the officer was coordinating other officers into positions to intercept with spike strips.
The suspect vehicle then entered McMinnville and began to increase its speed as it drove west on highway 18.
Police said officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it took the Three Mile Lane exit into McMinnville. Uribe-Andrade failed to stop and attempted to elude officers, speeding north on Three Mile Lane towards awaiting spike strips.
Uribe-Andrade drove over the spike strips at the south end of the Three Mile Lane bridge. The front tires were deflated by the spike strips.
The suspect vehicle continued across the bridge, onto 3rd Street. It then continued onto Johnson Street where it struck a concrete median.
Police said Uribe-Andrade got out and ran from the vehicle. Officers, along with K-9 Axell, pursued him on foot for about three blocks.
According to police, K-9 Axell was able to engage Uribe-Andrade, ending the foot chase.
Police said Uribe-Andrade tried to fight officers, but was subdued with a Taser.
After being taken into custody, officers located a concealed switchblade knife and over six grams of methamphetamine in Uribe-Andrade's possession.
Uribe-Andrade was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on a no-bail probation violation detention warrant.
Pending charges against Uribe-Andrade include felony attempt to elude in a vehicle, misdemeanor attempt to elude on foot, reckless driving, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a restricted weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.