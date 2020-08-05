PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in southeast Portland Tuesday evening.
At around 9:39 p.m., officers were called out to the 3500 block of Southeast Francis Street to investigate a shots fired report.
Police said two people, who left the immediate area and reported the incident from a safe location, told officers that three suspects had fired shots towards them.
The victims were not hit by gunfire, but their vehicle was struck several times.
According to police, there is no threat to the community given the circumstances of the incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
