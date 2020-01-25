PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after two occupied vehicles were struck by gunfire early Saturday morning.
Prior to 3 a.m., officers responded to Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast Columbia Parkway on the reports of shots fired.
At the scene, officers learned that two occupied vehicles were stopped at the traffic light waiting to turn onto westbound Killingsworth Street when two other vehicles pulled up.
Police said someone from at least one of the other vehicles started shooting. The two unrelated vehicles were hit by bullets.
According to police, a woman in one of the vehicles was grazed by a bullet, but not injured.
No other injuries were reported.
The two vehicles involved in the shooting left eastbound on Killingsworth Street and have not been located.
Northeast Columbia Parkway was closed between Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 82nd Avenue, and Northeast Killingsworth Street was closed between I-205 and Northeast Columbia Parkway while police were investigating.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
