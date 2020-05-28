KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a 25-year-old man Wednesday morning after they say he led officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
At around 11:30 a.m., a Keizer police motorcycle officer attempted to stop a green Subaru Legacy near the intersection of 7th Avenue Northeast and Faymar Drive.
The driver sped off and tried to elude the officer. Police said the driver made a u-turn in a cul-de-zac and sped directly toward the officer, who was forced to leave the roadway to avoid a crash.
Additional officers responded and the pursuit continued through Keizer.
Police said a Gervais officer was able to successfully deploy spike strips near the intersection of Howell Prairie Road and Mt. Angel/Gervais Highway.
The pursuit ended when the suspect drove through a ditch near 12900 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, according to police. The suspect then got out of the Subaru and fled on foot.
Police said the suspect, identified as Christopher Matthew Levi Benzel, of Vernonia, was caught about 100 yards from the Subaru.
Police learned the Subaru was reported stolen in March by a Woodburn resident. The vehicle sustained damage from the crash.
Benzel was taken to an area hospital for evaluation after complaining about minor pain, according to police.
After being released from the hospital, Benzel was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of attempt to elude - vehicle, attempt to elude - foot, first-degree attempted assault, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of heroin, and an outstanding warrant.
His bail is set at $85,000.
(1) comment
Unlawful possession of heroin..as opposed to what..LAWFUL possession of heroin? Oh, that's right..he was outside the city limits of Portland.
