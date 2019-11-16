HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – An Army veteran who was reported missing Friday morning has been located and will be reunited with his family, Hillsboro police said Monday.
Police asked the public for help in locating Andrew Freeman, who was last seen in Hillsboro around 4 a.m. Friday. He was driving a blue 2016 Chrysler 300 with the Oregon license plate D74461.
On Monday morning, Hillsboro police told FOX 12 that Freeman was located safe on the Oregon Coast. He will soon be reunited with his family.
No other details were released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.