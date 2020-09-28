PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in northeast Portland early Monday morning.
Prior to 1 a.m., officers were called out to the 8200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard on reports of a shooting.
Officers arrived to the scene and found evidence of a shooting, but no victims were located.
Police said an area hospital reported at 1:38 a.m. that a man walked in with a gunshot wound from the shooting. The victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
