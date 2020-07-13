PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man died after being assaulted in northeast Portland and the suspect is now facing the charge of second-degree murder, according to police.
Police responded to the 300 block of Northeast Dekum Street at 12:24 a.m. July 2. Jeffrey Sloan, 67, was found injured at the scene and taken to the hospital.
Detectives said Sloan was assaulted by someone known to him.
On July 10, the Portland Police Bureau was notified that Sloan had died at the hospital.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Sloan died of homicidal violence.
On Sunday, the suspect, Damian Raufmalik Lucas, 36, was arrested on the charge of second-degree murder. Officers said he also had an outstanding warrant for first-degree assault in connection with this case.
No further details were released about the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information related to Sloan's death is asked to contact Detective Brian DeClercque at 503-823-2056 or brian.declercque@portlandoregon.gov; or Detective Travis Law at 503-823-0395 or travis.law@portlandoregon.gov.
