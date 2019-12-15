PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching for whoever is behind a shooting that injured a person in southeast Portland Sunday morning.
At 8:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Southeast 89th Avenue on a report of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found evidence of gunfire.
Shortly after responding to the area, officers learned that a victim, who was injured by gunfire, was located about a mile away at Southeast 96th Avenue and Southeast Main Street. Police said they are investigating how the victim went to the second location.
The victim, only described as male by police, was taken to a hospital. The severity of his injuries is not being released by police at this time.
With two crime scenes identified, police are investigating at both and traffic is affected by closures. Southeast 96th Avenue is closed between Southeast Market Street and Southeast Main Street while Southeast 89th Avenue is closed between Southeast Clinton Street and Southeast 90th Place.
Police said they are not currently releasing suspect information in this incident.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team has responded to assist in the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
