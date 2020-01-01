PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man who was shot early Monday morning in downtown Portland has died, police reported Wednesday morning.
Anthony Higginbotham, 42, passed away at a local hospital, according to Portland police.
Just before 4 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a reported shooting near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Flanders Street.
Two victims were injured in the shooting and were hospitalized for treatment.
Police have not identified the surviving victim.
The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Curtis Harris, was located after the shooting and was arrested.
Police said Wednesday that the shooting is now a homicide investigation due to Higginbotham’s death.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said that bail has been set at $1.02 million for Harris.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Corona at (503) 823-0508 or Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Beniga at (503) 823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.