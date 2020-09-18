PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A person was shot in the arm in northeast Portland Thursday night and now police are investigating.
Around 9:37 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire at Northeast Grand Avenue and Northeast Wygant Street. Police said several 911 callers reported hearing gunshots and cars driving away from the area.
At the scene, officers searched for evidence of gunfire but did not find any. They did not locate any victims.
At 10:05 p.m., a victim with a gunshot wound to the forearm was dropped off by a private vehicle at a local hospital.
Police said the victim told officers the shooting happened near the tennis courts at King School, located in the 4900 block of Northeast 6th Avenue.
The victim did not provide a suspect description.
No arrests have been made and police released no other details.
Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting, who has not already been contacted by investigators, to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
