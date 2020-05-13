PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have released more information related to a shooting that occurred on Mother's Day in the Argay Neighborhood.
On Sunday, at around 12:26 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 14000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound to his back. The victim's injuries were serious, but non-life-threatening, according to police.
Police said the victim was shot while close to a vehicle and the victim's two-year-old son was in the vehicle when the shooting happened.
The child was not injured.
"Shooting a father in front of his toddler-age son shocks the conscious and displays a disregard for humanity that is frankly disgusting," said Chief Andrew Shearer. "None of us should let this become the norm in Portland and we need our community to send a message that this will not be tolerated. We ask for Portlanders to provide tips that will lead to apprehension of the shooter responsible for this callous act and to support our partners who are working diligently to interrupt gun violence before it occurs."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective J.D. McGuire at jeff.mcguire@portlandoregon.gov or call the non-emergency phone number 503-823-0509.
