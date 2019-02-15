Police: ‘Violent fugitive’ from Vancouver arrested with loaded gun, meth, heroin

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A suspect described as a “violent fugitive” was arrested with a loaded gun, methamphetamine and heroin, according to police.
Detectives from the Safe Streets Task Force and Neighborhood Response Team East arrested 35-year-old Mario Barasa of Vancouver on Wednesday.
Police said Barasa was carrying a loaded handgun, along with drugs intended for distribution, at the time of his arrest.
Officers said another handgun was found in Barasa’s home, along with meth, scales and packaging materials.
Police said Barasa is a Norteno gang member and was a Washington State Department of Corrections fugitive. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on his fugitive warrant, as well as charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of meth and heroin and escape from community custody.
No further details were released about the investigation or what led to Barasa’s arrest.
