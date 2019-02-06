NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A man and woman were arrested Tuesday following a narcotics investigation by Newport police.
Officers served a narcotics-related search warrant on Tuesday at a trailer, located at the King Silver RV Park in Waldport.
Police said they received information that Thomas Caldwell, 27, and his girlfriend, Peggy Bates, 60, had been selling large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine to other people in the South County and Newport area.
Police also said investigators learned Caldwell and Bates were accepting stolen property in exchange for drugs.
During the search, officers located a firearm, heroin, methamphetamine, drug packaging materials, digital scales, and other evidence of drug use and sales.
Police said officers also found suspected stolen items, including a large television, a drone, silver flatware, and a large amount of jewelry.
Both Caldwell and Bates were booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of delivery of a controlled substance - meth and heroin, possession of a controlled substance - meth and heroin, and manufacturing of a controlled substance - meth and heroin.
Caldwell is also facing charges of frequenting/maintaining a place where controlled substances are kept or used and felon in possession of a restricted weapon - firearm.
Newport police were assisted at the scene by a Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy.
