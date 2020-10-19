NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A teenage girl died Friday afternoon following a crash on Highway 101, according to the Newport Police Department.
At around 2:48 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 at milepost 143.
Police said an investigation revealed that a 1999 Toyota Corolla was southbound when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and collided with a 2012 Toyota Camry.
The driver of the Corolla, identified as 17-year-old Victoria Cornelio-Fisher, of Waldport, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Newport, where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver and passenger in the Camry were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The Newport Fire Department, Pacific West Ambulance and Lincoln County Crash Team assisted police at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
