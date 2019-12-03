Police: Wanted child sex abuse suspect found on porch of vacant Grants Pass home

GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) - A wanted child sex abuse suspect was found on the porch of a vacant home in Grants Pass, according to police.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety received a report regarding Scott Aaron Murphy, 34, on Monday. Investigators said they were given a video allegedly depicting Murphy sexually assaulting a young child.

Multiple officers attempted to contact Murphy near a home on Southeast N Street, but he ran away. An extensive search was conducted in the area, but Murphy was not found.

Police asked for the public’s help locating Murphy on Monday.

Officers received several tips. At 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, a suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of Churchill Street.

Officers responded to the scene and found Murphy sitting on the porch of a vacant home.

Murphy was arrested and booked into the Josephine County Jail on charges including first-degree sex abuse, using a child in a display of sexually explicit material and felon in possession of a weapon.

Police said Murphy has a history of drug and weapons charges.

Investigators said the victim is know to Murphy, but it is not clear if there are other possible victims.

