PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested in southeast Portland Thursday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Police said the East Precinct's Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) received information about a wanted person, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Kenneth Derrick, in the area of Southeast 69th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.
According to police, Derrick was wanted for multiple outstanding felony warrants, as well as pending criminal charges related to eluding police.
Officers saw Derrick arrive at the location in a stolen vehicle.
Police said Derrick attempted to flee on foot, but was ultimately taken into custody.
Officers found a loaded handgun in his waistband, according to police. Officers also recovered about 28 grams of methamphetamine.
Derrick was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and outstanding felony warrants related to identity theft.
Police said additional criminal charges are pending.
In Nov. 2018, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office was searching for Derrick. He was wanted in connection with a crime spree that occurred in the Wilsonville area.
