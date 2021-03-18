Police: Wanted felon arrested after foot pursuit in Hillsboro; K-9 locates handgun, loaded magazines

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident was arrested following a foot pursuit with officers, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.
On Monday, officers were called out to the report of an unwanted person in the 8600 block of Northeast Trailwalk Drive. The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Nathan Montrell Hudson, who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
Officers were able to locate Hudson, but police said he attempted to escape on foot.
According to police, officers heard the sound of a gun "racking" as Hudson was trying to flee.
Hudson was found a short time later and taken into custody without incident.
A K-9 search was conducted in the area where Hudson ran from officers. Police said K-9 Dozer located a Glock handgun and multiple loaded magazines.
Last night K9 Dozer and his handler Ofc. Denise Lemen assisted in locating this gun and magazines from a felon who also had a warrant and other charges. @CityofHillsboro pic.twitter.com/300tz2Ga02— Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) March 16, 2021
Hudson was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, harassment - domestic violence, strangulation - domestic violence, and an outstanding warrant for a post-prison supervision violation.
