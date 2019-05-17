AUMSVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A wanted felon was arrested Friday morning after police say he led them on a pursuit in Aumsville.
Aumsville Police Department said the incident began just before 1 a.m. in the 8100 block of Olney Street.
Officers found a vehicle in a gated driveway that led to a field and thought it was suspicious. Police said the vehicle was suspected in the theft of a generator out of Marion County.
According to police, officers approached the vehicle and the driver took off. The driver reportedly turned off their headlights to try and get away from officers.
Officers began a low speed pursuit and called in Marion County Sheriff's Office to help.
Spike strips were used twice, and after the second time the driver stopped.
Police said the driver, identified as Josey Cade, 37, was arrested without incident.
Cade was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of attempt to elude police and driving while suspended or revoked. Police told FOX 12 that Cade also had a felony warrant out for his arrest.
Cade is scheduled to arraigned at 3 p.m. Friday.
